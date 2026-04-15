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IMI (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £143 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
IMI logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Roy Twite purchased 5 IMI shares on April 14 at GBX 2,860 (total ~£143), continuing small monthly buys in March and February.
  • IMI opened at GBX 2,838, trading above its 50‑day (GBX 2,750.77) and 200‑day (GBX 2,567.86) moving averages; market cap is £6.89bn with a P/E of 22.92 and a 52‑week range of GBX 1,657–3,848.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: JPMorgan cut its target to GBX 3,100 but kept an "overweight" rating, while the consensus is a Moderate Buy with a price target of GBX 2,690.71 (below the current price).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite purchased 5 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,860 per share, with a total value of £143.

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 10th, Roy Twite purchased 5 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,790 per share, with a total value of £139.50.
  • On Tuesday, February 10th, Roy Twite purchased 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,854 per share, with a total value of £171.24.

IMI Price Performance

LON IMI opened at GBX 2,838 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,750.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,567.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,657 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,848.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Equities research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 3,330 to GBX 3,100 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,690.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMI

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IMI (LON:IMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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