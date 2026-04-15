IMI (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £143 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite purchased 5 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,860 per share, with a total value of £143.

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Roy Twite purchased 5 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,790 per share, with a total value of £139.50.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Roy Twite purchased 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,854 per share, with a total value of £171.24.

Get IMI alerts: Sign Up

IMI Price Performance

LON IMI opened at GBX 2,838 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,750.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,567.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,657 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,848.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Equities research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 3,330 to GBX 3,100 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,690.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMI

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IMI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IMI wasn't on the list.

While IMI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here