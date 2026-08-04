IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,105.

IMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,380 price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 2,850 price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,440 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday.

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IMI Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 2,994 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,897.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,806.17. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,848.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 63.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMI

IMI is a global leader in fluid and motion control, engineering bespoke solutions that enhance safety, productivity and sustainability across critical industries in energy, automation and healthcare. We work in close partnership with customers to design, build and service high-performance valves, actuators and control systems that solve complex engineering challenges. Our solutions are a small part of our customers' systems – but they play a critical role in how those systems perform. By combining deep technical expertise with real customer insight, we deliver solutions that are precisely engineered for impact. Through our One IMI model, we combine commercial excellence, market-led innovation and continuous improvement to scale what works across the business.

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