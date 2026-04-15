Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Immersion had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.18%.

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Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 69,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,102. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Immersion's payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Immersion by 85.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immersion by 677.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,738 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a technology company specializing in the development and licensing of haptic feedback solutions. The company's proprietary software and hardware technologies enable devices to simulate the sense of touch, enhancing user experiences across a range of electronic products. Immersion's core offerings include touch-feedback algorithms, software development kits, and reference designs that can be integrated into smartphones, gaming controllers, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems, medical simulators and virtual or augmented reality platforms.

Since its founding in 1993, Immersion has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of more than 950 issued patents worldwide.

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