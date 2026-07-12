Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMMX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Immix Biopharma from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

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Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of IMMX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,624,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,294. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.09. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,802,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,698,000 after purchasing an additional 880,434 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $13,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 3,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,978,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 1,923,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,681,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company's stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma NASDAQ: IMMX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company's approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company's lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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