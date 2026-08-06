ImmuCell (ICCC) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect ImmuCell to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $5.4010 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%.

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ImmuCell Stock Performance

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -179.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmuCell

In other news, CEO Boekhorst Paul Francis Oliv Te acquired 8,000 shares of ImmuCell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $168,779.65. This trade represents a 81.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC - Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of ImmuCell worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ICCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ImmuCell to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation NASDAQ: ICCC is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company's flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

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