Immunic (IMUX) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Immunic to announce earnings of ($1.1756) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.37). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IMUX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Immunic and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. D. Boral Capital cut Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Immunic by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company's stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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