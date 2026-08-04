ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.76. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.8960, with a volume of 3,828,408 shares.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million.

Get ImmunityBio alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IBRX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunityBio has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Report on IBRX

Insider Activity at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 131,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,246,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,167. The trade was a 51.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 159,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $1,438,491.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,064 shares in the company, valued at $316,277.28. This trade represents a 81.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,819. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,777,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company's stock worth $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,178 shares of the company's stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,001 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,297,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company's stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ImmunityBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ImmunityBio wasn't on the list.

While ImmunityBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here