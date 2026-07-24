Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.1667.

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IMNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunome

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $22.01 on Friday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 10,500 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $204,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,415 shares in the company, valued at $844,421.75. This trade represents a 31.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Barchas sold 16,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $409,125.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,796.80. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 472,142 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,648. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in Immunome by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 714,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,038,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,705,000 after buying an additional 1,144,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 1,749.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,168 shares of the company's stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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