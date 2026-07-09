Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Sells 1,092 Shares of Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) insider Kinney Horn sold 1,092 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,300. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 1,207,061 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,420. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IMNM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Immunome by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunome by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,417 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Immunome by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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