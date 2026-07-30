Immunovant (IMVT) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Immunovant to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunovant to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.76. Immunovant has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Immunovant from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Immunovant from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.11.

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Insider Activity

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $1,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 211,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,652.35. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 221,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $7,437,578.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,492,540.82. This trade represents a 74.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,312 shares of company stock worth $11,418,145. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,503 shares of the company's stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Immunovant by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Immunovant by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company's stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant's approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company's lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

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