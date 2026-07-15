Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Get Free Report) TSE: IMO has been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Imperial Capital reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Imperial Oil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,734 shares of the energy company's stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the energy company's stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Imperial Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Imperial Oil wasn't on the list.

While Imperial Oil currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here