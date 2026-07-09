Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Strong Sell" from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO has been given an average recommendation of "Strong Sell" by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$137.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$155.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$157.00 to C$156.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Up 3.8%

TSE:IMO opened at C$171.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$171.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.18. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$108.10 and a 12-month high of C$191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.42 billion for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.36%.

Insider Transactions at Imperial Oil

In other Imperial Oil news, insider Ian Robert Laing sold 4,100 shares of Imperial Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.63, for a total transaction of C$724,183.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $1,144,955. 71.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

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