Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.590-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.5 million-$108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.6 million.

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Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.30. 805,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.41 and a beta of 1.92. Impinj has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.60 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.Impinj has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $144.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Impinj from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 973,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $146,809,510.26. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 425.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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