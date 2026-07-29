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Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Impinj logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Impinj exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.80 consensus estimate and revenue of $108.37 million compared with expectations of $104.60 million.
  • The company updated its Q3 2026 EPS guidance to a range of $0.590 to $0.630. Despite positive return on equity, Impinj posted a negative net margin of 7.66%.
  • Shares rose to $139.30 after the results, while analysts maintained a consensus “Hold” rating with a $175 price target; insiders have sold approximately $36.6 million of stock over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Impinj updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.30. 805,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,783. Impinj has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Evercore set a $144.00 target price on Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Impinj from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

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