Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PI. Wall Street Zen lowered Impinj from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.22.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PI

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $139.30 on Thursday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $247.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $1,541,692.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 782,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715,620.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,110,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,104,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,192,000 after acquiring an additional 124,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,647 shares of the company's stock worth $116,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

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