Inchcape (LON:INCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inchcape (LON:INCH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 35.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inchcape had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

Here are the key takeaways from Inchcape's conference call:

First-half revenue rose 9% to £4.7 billion, with 5% organic growth and volumes up 9%, outperforming overall market growth of 8%. Americas and Europe & Africa delivered strong growth, partially offsetting weakness in APAC.

to £4.7 billion, with 5% organic growth and volumes up 9%, outperforming overall market growth of 8%. Americas and Europe & Africa delivered strong growth, partially offsetting weakness in APAC. Management reaffirmed its outlook for more than 10% EPS growth in 2026 and through 2030, supported by organic volume growth at the top end of its 3%–5% target, operating margins of approximately 6%, and free-cash-flow conversion above 100%.

in 2026 and through 2030, supported by organic volume growth at the top end of its 3%–5% target, operating margins of approximately 6%, and free-cash-flow conversion above 100%. Inchcape increased its share-buyback program by £75 million to £250 million , expects completion by February 2027, and raised the interim dividend 14% to £0.108. Leverage remained low at 0.5x EBITDA, supporting continued capital returns and bolt-on acquisitions.

, expects completion by February 2027, and raised the interim dividend 14% to £0.108. Leverage remained low at 0.5x EBITDA, supporting continued capital returns and bolt-on acquisitions. APAC operating margins fell 290 basis points to 3.5%, while regional volumes declined 16%, primarily due to a sharp shift in Australian demand toward lower-priced and new-energy vehicles, product-supply constraints, and intense competition. Management expects Australia to remain weak in the second half, with a broader APAC recovery likely to take longer than one year.

The company is exiting 13 APAC distribution contracts that generated roughly £140 million of annualized revenue but were dilutive to profitability, alongside cost reductions, site exits, and inventory write-downs. These actions should improve margins and cash flow in the second half and more materially from 2027, though they resulted in £62 million of restructuring charges in the first half.

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Inchcape Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Inchcape stock traded up GBX 11.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 854.50. 1,147,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,848. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 640.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 895. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 808.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 812.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Key Stories Impacting Inchcape

Here are the key news stories impacting Inchcape this week:

Positive Sentiment: Inchcape’s board approved a share repurchase programme. Reports indicate the company increased its planned buyback from £175 million to £250 million, signaling management’s confidence that the shares are undervalued. Repurchases could also support earnings per share by reducing the share count. Some reports describe the authorization as permitting open-market purchases but list zero shares, so investors may seek further clarification on the precise authorization details. Stock Repurchase Program Approved by Inchcape Board

Reports indicate the company increased its planned buyback from £175 million to £250 million, signaling management’s confidence that the shares are undervalued. Repurchases could also support earnings per share by reducing the share count. Some reports describe the authorization as permitting open-market purchases but list zero shares, so investors may seek further clarification on the precise authorization details. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating and GBX 1,170 price target. Jefferies also maintained a “buy” recommendation with a GBX 1,050 target, while Citi raised its target modestly to GBX 1,277 and kept its “buy” rating. The cluster of bullish ratings provides a positive catalyst for the stock. Berenberg reaffirms Buy rating for Inchcape

Jefferies also maintained a “buy” recommendation with a GBX 1,050 target, while Citi raised its target modestly to GBX 1,277 and kept its “buy” rating. The cluster of bullish ratings provides a positive catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Non-executive director Tracy Clarke purchased 3,029 shares for approximately £24,808 at an average price of GBX 819. The transaction is a modest but potentially encouraging signal of insider confidence in Inchcape’s valuation and prospects. Inchcape discloses share purchase by Tracy Clarke

at an average price of GBX 819. The transaction is a modest but potentially encouraging signal of insider confidence in Inchcape’s valuation and prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target from GBX 830 to GBX 870 but retained a “hold” rating. This reflects improved valuation expectations, but the unchanged rating indicates limited near-term conviction compared with the other brokers. Across the cited coverage, Inchcape has a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target of about GBX 1,057. Inchcape broker rating updates

Inchcape declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on INCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,050 price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,274 to GBX 1,277 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Inchcape from GBX 830 to GBX 870 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,170 price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inchcape

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

In related news, insider Tracy Clarke bought 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 819 per share, with a total value of £24,807.51. Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 45,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 830, for a total value of £379,094.20. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth. Our distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers, and our responsibilities span product planning and pricing, import and logistics, brand and marketing to operating digital sales, managing physical sales and aftermarket service channels.

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