Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Up 88.8% in July

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 259,720 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 137,594 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on INDP

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

INDP stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.64.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel cell- and exosome-based immunotherapies for oncology and infectious diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Natural Killer (NK) Cell Platform, Indaptus engineers allogeneic NK cells with enhanced cytotoxicity and targeted tumor recognition. The company's Exo-NK Therapeutics program further leverages NK cell–derived exosomes to deliver bioactive molecules and amplify immune responses against disease.

Indaptus' pipeline includes multiple preclinical candidates that integrate chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology with NK cells and exosomes to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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