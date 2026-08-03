Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.130-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 3,061,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,585. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $18.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Independence Realty Trust's payout ratio is 360.00%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

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