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Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Independence Realty Trust logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Independence Realty Trust issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $1.13–$1.15, broadly in line with the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14.
  • The REIT’s latest quarterly results showed EPS of $0.01, below the $0.03 consensus, while revenue of $167.24 million slightly exceeded estimates.
  • IRT increased its quarterly dividend to $0.18, equivalent to an annualized $0.72 payout and a 4.3% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $19.64.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.130-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 3,061,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,585. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $18.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Independence Realty Trust's payout ratio is 360.00%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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