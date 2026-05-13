indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells $239,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $507,487.82. This represents a 32.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $440,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Ichiro Aoki sold 43,500 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $153,990.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Ichiro Aoki sold 6,500 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $22,750.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Ichiro Aoki sold 3,506 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $10,482.94.

On Thursday, March 26th, Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $328,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $158,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $141,500.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $128,500.00.

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indie Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,270,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,754. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 69.76%.The company had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Our Latest Report on INDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,424 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152,463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,776 shares of the company's stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie's product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

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