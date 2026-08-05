Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) CAO Acquires $54,420.00 in Stock

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) CAO Woodrow Anderson purchased 1,500 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $948,286.64. This represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Indivior Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of INDV traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 4,275,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 310.69% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Indivior from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Indivior from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Indivior from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Indivior by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,473,891 shares of the company's stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Indivior by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,281 shares of the company's stock worth $167,175,000 after buying an additional 1,844,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,647,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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