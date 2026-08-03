Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 5.3% - What's Next?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.9030. Approximately 1,329,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,133,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Indivior from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Indivior from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INDV

Indivior Stock Down 5.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 219.26% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In other news, CFO Ryan Preblick sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,112.70. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Christian Heidbreder sold 18,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $764,628.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,124.18. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $14,781,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,224,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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