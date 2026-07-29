Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,767 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 161,285 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,256,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get IDEXY alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Industria de Diseno Textil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Industria de Diseno Textil

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Up 1.0%

IDEXY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 728,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,888. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseno Textil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world's largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Industria de Diseno Textil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Industria de Diseno Textil wasn't on the list.

While Industria de Diseno Textil currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here