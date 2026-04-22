Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $114.8830 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.73 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Loop Capital set a $7.40 price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 843,033 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 699,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 368,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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