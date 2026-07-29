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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly results fell short of expectations: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust reported an adjusted loss of $0.22 per share, versus the $0.19 loss analysts expected, while revenue of $114.12 million also missed the $116.10 million consensus estimate.
  • The company doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, implying an annualized dividend of $0.40 and a 4.6% yield.
  • Shares traded at $8.73 following the release, while analysts maintained a consensus “Hold” rating with an $11.50 price target; institutional investors own approximately 49.1% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $114.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 341,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,522. The company has a market cap of $582.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.50. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's payout ratio is presently -48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,289 shares of the company's stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 843,033 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206,219 shares of the company's stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 699,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 368,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Loop Capital set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

See Also

Earnings History for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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