InflaRx (IFRX) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect InflaRx to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.0060 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect InflaRx to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InflaRx Stock Down 2.4%

InflaRx stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.44. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $3,316,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,910 shares of the company's stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on InflaRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of InflaRx from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of InflaRx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IFRX

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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