InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised InflaRx from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InflaRx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IFRX

InflaRx Price Performance

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.44. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,065,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in InflaRx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,757,312 shares of the company's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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