Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Stock Price Up 9.6% - Still a Buy?

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.7720. Approximately 3,549,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,664,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Get Infleqtion alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Infleqtion to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infleqtion

Infleqtion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.39. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.89.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The quantum tech company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infleqtion will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Infleqtion

In other Infleqtion news, CTO Pranav Gokhale sold 120,000 shares of Infleqtion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,218,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,342,515.40. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Lipman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,161,988 shares of company stock worth $443,111,218 in the last three months.

About Infleqtion

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Infleqtion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infleqtion wasn't on the list.

While Infleqtion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here