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Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Information Services Group logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Information Services Group beat quarterly expectations: The company reported EPS of $0.10 versus the $0.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $65.49 million, above expectations of $62.86 million.
  • Shares traded near $4.26 following the results, with the stock valued at approximately $203.8 million and trading between a 52-week range of $3.74 and $6.45.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50; institutional investors own 73.1% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 206,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Information Services Group

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 771,444 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 166,059 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 111,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company's stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

Read More

Earnings History for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

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