Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Susquehanna's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.75.

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Infosys Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 16.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $127,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company's stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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