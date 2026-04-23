ING Group (ING) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect ING Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $6.9797 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts expect ING Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ING Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ING opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ING Group has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80.

ING Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8796 per share. This represents a yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. ING Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,573 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,764,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $191,681,000 after acquiring an additional 593,424 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 33,683.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in ING Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,568,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ING Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ING Group from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded ING Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ING Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on ING Group

About ING Group

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

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