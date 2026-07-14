ING Group (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.0980, with a volume of 325042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ING Group from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of ING Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING Group

ING Group Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ING Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 157,111 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in ING Group by 665.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ING Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 369,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in ING Group during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company's stock.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

Further Reading

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