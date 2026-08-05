Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Director Acquires 11,538 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) Director Aurobind Satpathy purchased 11,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,113.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,113.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. 4,184,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,606. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 3.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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