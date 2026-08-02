Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.86.

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Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.2%

IR opened at $83.34 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Ingersoll Rand's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook was raised: Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Ingersoll Rand Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises Revenue Guidance

Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance remains strong but unchanged: The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations remain risks: With Ingersoll Rand trading at a relatively high forward valuation, investors may require accelerating earnings growth. Consequently, the unchanged EPS forecast appears to be outweighing the revenue upgrade and quarterly beats today. Ingersoll Rand Slips as Revenue Outlook Rises but Earnings Forecast Is Steady

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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