Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IR. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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