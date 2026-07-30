Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.570-3.570 EPS.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.23. 4,544,210 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,297,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,027,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $239,864,000 after purchasing an additional 999,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,499,000 after purchasing an additional 765,041 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 961.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 472,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 428,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,568,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $441,160,000 after purchasing an additional 365,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on IR

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately $3.57 , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Ingersoll Rand’s valuation remains elevated, with a price-to-earnings ratio above 50 and a PEG ratio above 5. Earlier commentary also argued that cash-flow performance leaves limited room for further upside, increasing the risk of profit-taking after the earnings release. Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Pricey As Cash Flow Leaves Little Upside

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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