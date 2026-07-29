Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.41, FiscalAI reports. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 207.82% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $312.20 million. Ingevity updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.000-5.450 EPS.

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Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 387,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,450. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingevity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingevity news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 454,579 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 188.8% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 624,935 shares of the company's stock worth $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 408,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 620,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 363,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 217.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 228,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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