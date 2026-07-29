Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

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Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVT traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 387,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.16. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.41. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 207.82%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingevity

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 311.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company's stock worth $23,769,000 after buying an additional 454,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 66,995 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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