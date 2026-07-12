Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.2857.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Ingram Micro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 705,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Ingram Micro's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingram Micro news, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 150,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,624.50. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $150,000,013.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,847,240.57. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingram Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $3,907,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ingram Micro by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,331 shares of the company's stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 718,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ingram Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 252.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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