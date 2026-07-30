Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.85 billion. Ingram Micro updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.720-0.820 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ingram Micro's conference call:

Record second-quarter results exceeded guidance, with revenue of approximately $14.5 billion, gross profit of $959 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.82. Adjusted operating income increased nearly 40% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose 34%.

exceeded guidance, with revenue of approximately $14.5 billion, gross profit of $959 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.82. Adjusted operating income increased nearly 40% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose 34%. Demand was broad-based, with double-digit FX-neutral growth across Cloud, Advanced Solutions, and Client and Endpoint Solutions, as well as all four regions. Cloud grew 44%, GPU and AI infrastructure revenue more than doubled, and Asia-Pacific revenue increased 28%.

Xvantage adoption is producing measurable operating benefits , including a 40% increase in time spent on the platform, a 12% increase in average order value, and a 23% increase in average revenue per customer. IDA generated approximately $1 billion of Q2 revenue, with supported opportunities converting at nearly four times the rate of traditional quotes.

, including a 40% increase in time spent on the platform, a 12% increase in average order value, and a 23% increase in average revenue per customer. IDA generated approximately $1 billion of Q2 revenue, with supported opportunities converting at nearly four times the rate of traditional quotes. Management issued its strongest quarterly guidance to date, forecasting Q3 revenue of $13.55 billion to $13.95 billion, gross profit of $910 million to $955 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.72 to $0.82. Executives cited healthy pipelines, improved pricing and supply visibility, and continued demand despite some projects being phased over multiple periods.

Cash flow was pressured by a $527 million adjusted free-cash-flow outflow as the company increased inventory and working capital to support growth, hedge against price increases, and prepare for potential memory shortages. Management expects inventory to sell through, but acknowledged continued investment will be needed in the near term.

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Ingram Micro Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of INGM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 991,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Ingram Micro

In related news, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 150,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,624.50. This represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,847,240.57. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock worth $151,765,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 2,844.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingram Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingram Micro

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

Further Reading

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