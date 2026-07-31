Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Stock Price Down 10% - Here's What Happened

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $27.3710. Approximately 113,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,192,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

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Ingram Micro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingram Micro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingram Micro delivered record Q2 results: revenue rose 13.6% year over year to $14.5 billion, while non-GAAP EPS increased 34.4% to $0.82. GAAP net income also more than doubled to $110.9 million. Ingram Micro Reports Record Q2 2026 Results

Ingram Micro delivered record Q2 results: revenue rose 13.6% year over year to $14.5 billion, while non-GAAP EPS increased 34.4% to $0.82. GAAP net income also more than doubled to $110.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS of $0.82 exceeded analysts’ estimates of approximately $0.73-$0.74, and revenue of $14.53 billion topped the roughly $13.85 billion consensus. EPS also improved from $0.61 a year earlier. Ingram Micro Surpasses Q2 Estimates

Q2 EPS of $0.82 exceeded analysts’ estimates of approximately $0.73-$0.74, and revenue of $14.53 billion topped the roughly $13.85 billion consensus. EPS also improved from $0.61 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued Q3 revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$14.0 billion, above the $13.4 billion consensus, and raised the dividend following the record quarter. Ingram Micro Raises Dividend

Management issued Q3 revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$14.0 billion, above the $13.4 billion consensus, and raised the dividend following the record quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.82 brackets the $0.75 analyst estimate; the midpoint is slightly above consensus, but the lower end leaves room for caution. Ingram Micro Q3 Guidance

Q3 EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.82 brackets the $0.75 analyst estimate; the midpoint is slightly above consensus, but the lower end leaves room for caution. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and guidance beats, INGM traded lower after the announcement, indicating investors may be taking profits or looking for stronger forward expectations. Its thin net margin of 0.66% also highlights the sensitivity of earnings to operating conditions.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Ingram Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Ingram Micro has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto Aragone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 140,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,950. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,847,240.57. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,331 shares of the company's stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 718,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,719,000 after buying an additional 673,840 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingram Micro by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,690 shares of the company's stock worth $28,440,000 after buying an additional 620,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingram Micro by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock worth $56,834,000 after buying an additional 556,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ingram Micro by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 482,723 shares in the last quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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