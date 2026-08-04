Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.300-10.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer cut Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

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Ingredion Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE INGR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $100.92. 141,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,597. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $94.44 and a 52-week high of $130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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