Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 8% - What's Next?

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX - Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $104.8740. 246,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 326,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.10.

Get Inhibrx Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Inhibrx Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Inhibrx Biosciences to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Inhibrx Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inhibrx Biosciences

Inhibrx Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.41.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. will post -10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Biosciences Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation protein therapeutics. The company's proprietary protein engineering platform enables the design and production of multispecific and multivalent biologics with tailored binding characteristics and favorable pharmacokinetic properties. By leveraging high-throughput screening and structure-based design, Inhibrx aims to create molecules that address challenging targets in oncology, regenerative medicine and other areas of unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent agonist of the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR2 designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inhibrx Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inhibrx Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Inhibrx Biosciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here