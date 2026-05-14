Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Sells $7,358,799.78 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 76,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $7,358,799.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,340,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,120,784.48. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Abuhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jack Abuhoff sold 71,699 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $6,854,424.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jack Abuhoff sold 94,460 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $8,613,807.40.

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Innodata Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company's revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Innodata by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innodata

Key Innodata News

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Benzinga article

Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release.

Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Yahoo Finance article

Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved.

Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved. Negative Sentiment: Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. InsiderTrades article

Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. Negative Sentiment: Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. InsiderTrades article

Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. Negative Sentiment: Reports of heavy put-option buying suggest some traders are hedging against downside after INOD’s rapid post-earnings rally. American Banking News article

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Further Reading

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