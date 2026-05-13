Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 242,901 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $21,897,525.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,580,386.85. This trade represents a 71.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. 2,253,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,238. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 446.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,320 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 1,527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Innodata

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innodata’s blowout first-quarter results continue to drive bullish sentiment, with articles noting that profits nearly doubled and the stock has been rewarded with a major momentum surge. Innodata Inc. Soars After Blowout Earnings Call

Innodata’s blowout first-quarter results continue to drive bullish sentiment, with articles noting that profits nearly doubled and the stock has been rewarded with a major momentum surge. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Innodata’s AI positioning, with coverage framing the company as an AI data center play after its strong 2026 performance and rapid share-price appreciation. Innodata Stock Has Nearly Doubled in 2026. It’s an AI Data Center Play Now.

Investors are also focusing on Innodata’s AI positioning, with coverage framing the company as an AI data center play after its strong 2026 performance and rapid share-price appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment indicators are flashing stronger momentum, suggesting traders are still chasing the stock after the earnings-driven breakout. Innodata's Blowout Q1 Earnings Ignites Massive Stock Momentum Spike

Market sentiment indicators are flashing stronger momentum, suggesting traders are still chasing the stock after the earnings-driven breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group lowered several near- and longer-term EPS estimates, which could temper enthusiasm around how quickly earnings growth can continue, even though the new estimates still remain above the current consensus for FY2026 and FY2027.

Maxim Group lowered several near- and longer-term EPS estimates, which could temper enthusiasm around how quickly earnings growth can continue, even though the new estimates still remain above the current consensus for FY2026 and FY2027. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put-option buying showed some investors are hedging or betting on downside after the stock’s sharp run-up, a sign that not everyone expects the rally to continue uninterrupted. Investors Purchase High Volume of Innodata Put Options NASDAQ: INOD

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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