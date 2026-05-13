Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $2,665,800.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) Director Louise Forlenza sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,374.98. The trade was a 88.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Innodata Stock Performance

INOD stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Innodata's quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Innodata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company's stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Innodata by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innodata by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Innodata by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Innodata by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INOD. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INOD

Key Stories Impacting Innodata

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innodata’s blowout first-quarter results continue to drive bullish sentiment, with articles noting that profits nearly doubled and the stock has been rewarded with a major momentum surge. Innodata Inc. Soars After Blowout Earnings Call

Innodata’s blowout first-quarter results continue to drive bullish sentiment, with articles noting that profits nearly doubled and the stock has been rewarded with a major momentum surge. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Innodata’s AI positioning, with coverage framing the company as an AI data center play after its strong 2026 performance and rapid share-price appreciation. Innodata Stock Has Nearly Doubled in 2026. It’s an AI Data Center Play Now.

Investors are also focusing on Innodata’s AI positioning, with coverage framing the company as an AI data center play after its strong 2026 performance and rapid share-price appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment indicators are flashing stronger momentum, suggesting traders are still chasing the stock after the earnings-driven breakout. Innodata's Blowout Q1 Earnings Ignites Massive Stock Momentum Spike

Market sentiment indicators are flashing stronger momentum, suggesting traders are still chasing the stock after the earnings-driven breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group lowered several near- and longer-term EPS estimates, which could temper enthusiasm around how quickly earnings growth can continue, even though the new estimates still remain above the current consensus for FY2026 and FY2027.

Maxim Group lowered several near- and longer-term EPS estimates, which could temper enthusiasm around how quickly earnings growth can continue, even though the new estimates still remain above the current consensus for FY2026 and FY2027. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put-option buying showed some investors are hedging or betting on downside after the stock’s sharp run-up, a sign that not everyone expects the rally to continue uninterrupted. Investors Purchase High Volume of Innodata Put Options NASDAQ: INOD

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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