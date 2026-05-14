Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Stewart Massey Sells 10,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) Director Stewart Massey sold 10,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,465.10. The trade was a 25.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Innodata Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,694. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.40.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Innodata from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 446.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,968 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,320 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innodata by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Innodata by 1,527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata and kept an outperform rating, signaling that Wall Street still sees upside after the post-earnings rally.

Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata and kept an outperform rating, signaling that Wall Street still sees upside after the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Innodata’s Q1 results were strong enough to fuel a sharp momentum move, with investors increasingly viewing the company as an AI data-center and data-engineering beneficiary.

Recent coverage highlights that Innodata’s Q1 results were strong enough to fuel a sharp momentum move, with investors increasingly viewing the company as an AI data-center and data-engineering beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: One article argues Innodata’s healthy earnings may actually be conservative, suggesting analysts and investors may still be underestimating the company’s growth potential. Yahoo Finance article

One article argues Innodata’s healthy earnings may actually be conservative, suggesting analysts and investors may still be underestimating the company’s growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group lowered several forward EPS estimates, which introduces some caution around the longer-term earnings path, even though the stock’s recent gains remain driven by strong current fundamentals.

Maxim Group lowered several forward EPS estimates, which introduces some caution around the longer-term earnings path, even though the stock’s recent gains remain driven by strong current fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling by Director Louise C. Forlenza and COO Ashok Mishra may pressure sentiment, since the combined sales topped $24 million and came after a large run-up in the stock.

Heavy insider selling by Director Louise C. Forlenza and COO Ashok Mishra may pressure sentiment, since the combined sales topped $24 million and came after a large run-up in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusual put-option buying suggest some traders are hedging against a pullback after the big post-earnings move.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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