Innoviva (INVA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Innoviva to announce earnings of $0.4360 per share and revenue of $110.9850 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Innoviva had a net margin of 119.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. On average, analysts expect Innoviva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Innoviva Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 20.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.20.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,358,633 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $43,045,000 after buying an additional 650,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Innoviva by 63.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,431,601 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 556,517 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Innoviva by 68.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,023,534 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 414,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innoviva by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,368 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,711 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 318,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

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