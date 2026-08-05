Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.58), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 119.89%.

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Innoviva Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 702,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,616. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 21.13 and a quick ratio of 20.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Innoviva from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Innoviva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Innoviva

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,456 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company's stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

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