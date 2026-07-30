Inogen (INGN) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $95.2330 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $85.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.35 million. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Inogen Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Inogen has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital raised Inogen to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on INGN

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boyer Jennifer M. Yi sold 10,938 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $72,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,257.40. The trade was a 68.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 103.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,587 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,056 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc NASDAQ: INGN is a medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative oxygen therapy solutions. The company's core focus is on portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Inogen's offerings aim to provide users with mobility and independence by reducing reliance on traditional compressed-gas cylinders and enabling oxygen therapy on the go.

Inogen's flagship product line, including the Inogen One family of portable oxygen concentrators, leverages proprietary flow technology to deliver continuous and pulse-dose oxygen.

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