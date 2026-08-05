Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.5330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,308,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio's business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.

Central to Inovio's platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Inovio Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inovio Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here